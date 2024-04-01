US mobile training team arrives in Armenia

The US mobile training team has arrived in Armenia as part of Armenia-US defense cooperation.

From April 1 to 5, the instructors will engage in an exchange of experience in public relations and communications at the administrative complex of the Ministry of Defense. This exchange will involve cooperation with the Department of Information and Public Affairs of the Ministry of Defense, as well as with personnel from “Zinuzh Media.”

The program commenced with a speech by the First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Eduard Asryan.