Five Armenian weightlifters to participate in IWF World Cup 2024 in Thailand

Five Armenian weightlifter will participate in the World Cup tournament in IWF World Cup 2024 in Phuket, Thailand, which is a Qualification Event to Paris 2024.

The Armenian team lead by Pashik Alaverdyan comprises Andranik Karapetyan (89 kg), Samvel Gasparyan (102 kg), Garik Karapetyan (102 kg), Varazdat Lalayan (+109 kg) and Simon Martirosyan (+109 kg).

The World Cup to be held in Thailand is the last qualification event for Armenian weightlifters before the Olympic Games in Paris.