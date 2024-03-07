Armenia to open diplomatic representation in Cyprus – FM

Armenia will open a diplomatic representation in Cyprus in the near future, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at a press conference alongside his Cypriot counterpart Constantinos Kombos in Yerevan.

“We will spare no effort to do that this year. I’m sure that the official diplomatic presence in the capitals will only contribute to the further reinforcement of relations,” Mirzoyan said.

He noted that the two countries are effectively cooperating both on executive and legislative levels. “The support of Cyprus is also tangible in the Armenia-EU relations, Armenia is deepening its relations with the European Union, we have the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, but we are also looking at new tools such as visa liberalization,” the Foreign Minister said.