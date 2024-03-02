US fashion designer Iris Apfel dies aged 102

American designer and fashion icon Iris Apfel has died at the age of 102, the BBC reports.

The self-described “geriatric starlet” was known for her distinctive cropped white hair, oversized glasses, bright lipstick and chunky beads.

Apfel reached the peak of her fame in the 1980s and 90s, but was a familiar face at Paris fashion shows for more than half a century.

She also served a host of celebrity clients, including Greta Garbo and Estée Lauder.

Her death was announced to her almost three million followers on Instagram, with a picture of Apfel sporting her renowned oversized round glasses.