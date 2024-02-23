Armenian, French Defense Ministers sign a number of agreements

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan and French Minister for the Armed Forces, Sébastien Lecornu, have signed several agreements.

Following the signing, the Ministers issued a joint statement for the press. Subsequently, Suren Papikyan and Sébastien Lecornu answered questions from Armenian and French media representatives.

Afterwards, the Minister for the Armed Forces of the French Republic, Sébastien Lecornu planted a personalized fir tree in the area of the administrative complex of the Ministry of Defense.