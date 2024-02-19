Armenian PM commends activity of EU civilian mission

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Stefano Tomat, Commander of Civil Operations of the European Union External Action Service.

The Prime Minister welcomed Mr. Tomat’s visit to Armenia and highlighted the activities of the EU civilian mission on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. Nikol Pashinyan noted that the effective operation of the mission contributes to ensuring peace and stability in the region.

Prime Minister Pashinyan and Commissioner Tomat referred to the results of the EU observation mission and issues related to its future activities.

Both sides emphasized the importance of continuous development of Armenia-EU multi-sectoral cooperation.