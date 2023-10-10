Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council briefs foreign experts on regional security, Azerbaijan’s ethnic cleansing policy

On October 10, the Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan met with representatives of the “Friends of Armenia” group, the “Rasmussen Global” company and the “European Council on Foreign Relations” think-tank.



Armen Grigoryan briefed the experts on the situation in the region and, in particular, the security environment and threats around Armenia, as well as the ethnic cleansing policy implemented by Azerbaijan against the people of Nagorno Karabakh.



The interlocutors exchanged thoughts on Armenia-EU cooperation, highlighting the opportunities for further development.