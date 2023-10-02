Armenia’s top security official, Iranian FM discuss situation in the region

On a working visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran, Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan met with Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.



The parties discussed issues related to the regional security situation and emphasized the necessity and importance of respecting the territorial integrity of the countries of the region.



The interlocutors referred to bilateral multi-sectoral cooperation, attaching special importance to economic cooperation.