Artsakh’s President Arayik Harutyunyan held a meeting with the command staff of the Defense Army of the Republic.

Issues related to the defense capability of the Republic of Artsakh were discussed during the meeeting. Defense Minister, Defense Army Commander, Major General Kamo Vardanyan presented the current operational situation.

President Arayik Harutyunyan issued a series of instructions aimed at ensuring the safety of the population of Artsakh amidst the challenges of a complete siege.