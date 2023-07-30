Representatives of the Red Cross visited Vagif Khachatryan

Yesterday, July 29th, ICRC representatives visited the patient who had been arrested on the same day along the Lachin corridor, on ICRC Twitter post said.

“The man was met by our delegates, one of whom is a medical doctor, and was given the possibility to contact his family”.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan informed about the detention of 68-year-old medical patient Vagif Khachatryan, who was being transported from Nagorno Karabakh to Armenia for treatment, accompanied by the ICRC. It is mentioned that Khachatryan was under international search. The Prosecutor’s Office reported that, allegedly, Khachatryan was accused in 1991 for crimes against Azerbaijanis.

68-year-old Vagif Khachatryan, who was being transported from Artsakh to Armenia for treatment, accompanied by the International Committee of the Red Cross, was abducted by the representatives of the border guard service of Azerbaijan and taken to an unknown direction.