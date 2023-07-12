Armenian students win five medals at International Mathematical Olympiad

The Armenian team won two silver and three bronze medals at the 64th International Mathematical Olympiad held in Chiba, Japan on July 2-13. The event featured 618 students from 112 countries.

The Armenian team was represented by four students from the special school of physics and mathematics named after Shahinyan and two from Quantum College.

Kamo Mirakyan and Areg Mkrtchyan, 11th grade students from PhysMath special school won silver medals, while Vahan Baghdasaryan (11th grade), Hamlet Petrosyan (12th grade) and Aghasi Darbinyan (10th grade) of the Quantum College clinched bronze medals. Tsovak Yegoryan, a 10th-grade student of PhysMath School received a letter of commendation.

The Armenian team was 32nd in overall ranking.

The Armenian team was led by Smbat Gogyan (“Karakusi” Educational Foundation of the National Academy of SCiences), Gurgen Asatryan (Armenian State Pedagogical University) and Tigran Margaryan (A. Shahinyan Special School).

The Armenian team had won two silver and four bronze medals at the 63rd International Mathematical Olympiad.