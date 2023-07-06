Japanese film director Takeshi Kitano to be a guest of honor at 20th Golden Apricot Film Festival in Yerevan

Takeshi Kitano – a Japanese director, actor, comedian, screenwriter, artist, TV presenter, poet and painter, recipient of the Golden Lion Award at the Venice Film Festival – will be the guest of honor of the 20th Golden Apricot International Film Festival in Yerevan.

The festival will feature a public talk with Kitano, his latest film “Kubi” will be screened. Together with another guest of honor, British producer Jeremy Thomas, he will present Nagisa Oshima’s film “Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence” by Nagisa Oshima, which stars David Bowie and Kitano himself.

Takeshi Kitano will be given the honorary Pharajanov’s Thaler award for his outstanding contribution to the world of cinema.