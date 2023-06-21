On World Refugee Day, Armenian MFA calls attention to Azerbaijan’s ethnic cleansing policy

On World Refugee Day, the Armenian Foreign Ministry draws the attention of international community to Azerbaijan’s policy of ethnic cleansing, which left thousands of Armenia|ns forcibly displaced from Azerbaijani towns of Sumgait, Baku, Kirovabad as well as from Nagorno Karabakh territories under Azerbaijani control.

“Today we also reiterate our call for effective steps to prevent similar policies and for strong international engagement to address current existential challenges for people of Nagorno Karabakh, including issues of their rights and security as well as ongoing illegal blockade of Lachin Corridor,” the Foreign Ministry said in a Twitter post.