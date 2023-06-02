Armenian PM to visit Turkey for Erdogan’s inauguration

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will participate in the inauguration of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Government’s Press Office confirmed the news to Public radio of Armenia.

The inauguration ceremony will take place on June 3.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on reelection late on Sunday.

“Looking forward to continuing working together towards full normalization of relations between our countries,” PM Pashinyan said in a Twitter post.

Erdogan received 52.14 percent of votes in the second round of elections on Sunday, beating his challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who won 47.86 percent.