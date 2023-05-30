Essential for Armenia and Azerbaijan to reconfirm respect for each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, EU’s Michel says

Looking forward to continuing discussions on Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Chisinău, President of the EU Council Charles Michel said in a Twitter post.

“Essential to reconfirm respect for each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to advance on border delimitation, also to reduce risks in border areas,” Michel said.

“Dialogue between Baku and Armenians living in former NKAO on their rights and security is now crucial. Important to refrain from maximalist positions and aim for dialogue. After more than 30 years of conflict, wounds take time to heal. Courageous decisions are needed,” the EU Council President said.