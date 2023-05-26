Armenia, Azerbaijan not expected to sign peace treaty on June 1 – MFA

Armenia and Azerbaijan are not expected to sign a peace treaty during the meeting in Chișinău on June 1, Spokesperson for the Armenian Foreign Ministry Ani Badalyan told Armenpress.

She said peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan will continue during and after the meeting scheduled for June 1 in Chișinău within the framework of the 2nd European Political Community Summit.

The comments come in response to the statement of Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva, who said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan can sign a peace agreement on June 1.

“Discussions on the settlement of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and, in particular, on the agreement “On establishment of peace and interstate relations” continue. As we have mentioned many times, the Armenian side will be ready to sign the agreement when the key issues are addressed. We believe that discussions on them will continue during and after the meeting planned within the framework of the European Political Community Summit in Chișinău on June 1. Signing of the peace treaty is not included in the agenda of the Chișinău meeting,” MFA Armenia said in a statement.