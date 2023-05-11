Mkhitaryan named Man of the Match against Milan, says “Inter don’t think about Champions League final”

Henrikh Mkhitaryan received the Man of the Match award from UEFA after Inter‘s 2-0 win over Milan in the Champions League semi-final first leg and said the Nerazzurri ‘Do not think about the Final,’ Football-Italia reports.

The Nerazzurri dominated the first European derby since 2005, securing a 2-0 win in the first-leg semi-final against Milan.

The former Armenia international scored the second goal for the Nerazzurri after just 11 minutes.

“From the first minute, we had this extreme hunger to win the game, which we proved in the first half,” the midfielder told Amazon Prime.

“We controlled it more after the break and I congratulate my teammates, but the job is not done, we have a big match coming up next week.”

They could have scored even more and play the second leg next week with an even bigger advantage, but Mkhitaryan clearly sees the glass half full.

“We had the chances to score more goals, unfortunately we have to be satisfied with two and hope to score more in the second leg.”

Inter have one foot in the Champions League Final, which would be their first since winning the Treble under Jose Mourinho in 2010.

“I don’t want to think about this, we need to be concentrated on the next match and then will see if we reach the Final or not.”

Mkhitaryan received the Man of the Match award from UEFA.

“The credit goes to my teammates, not just me.”

The return leg will be played next week, on Tuesday, May 16 and the winner will face Real Madrid or Manchester City in the Final in Istanbul on June 10.