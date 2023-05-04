Eurovision 2023: Armenia’s Brunette holds second rehearsal in Liverpool

Brunette, Armenia’s representative at Eurovision Song Contest 2023, held the second rehearsal in Liverpool Arena today.

The 2023 competition will take place in the United Kingdom, following Kalush Orchestra’s victory for Ukraine in Turin in May, after it was concluded that the event could not be held in the winning country for safety and security reasons.

The Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will take place at the Liverpool Arena next to the River Mersey on Saturday 13 May with Semi-Finals on 9 and 11 May.