French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna to visit Armenia

Catherine Colonna, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, will travel to Azerbaijan and Armenia from April 26 to 28. It will mark France’s commitment to support negotiations between the two countries for a just, lasting peace, respecting territorial integrity and the principles of international law. She will also call for guaranteeing the rights of the Armenian populations of Nagorno-Karabakh and for an immediate restoration of traffic along the Lachin corridor.

In Baku, the Minister will meet with President Ilham Aliyev and Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

In Yerevan, the Minister will meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan. She will visit the headquarters of the European Union Observation Mission in Jermuk and will visit the Armenian Genocide Memorial, the 108th anniversary of which France commemorates on April 24.

The Minister will also visit Georgia on April 28. During her meetings with the President of the Republic Salomé Zurabishvili, Prime Minister Irakli Garibachvili and Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili, she will mark her support for reforms in the area of the rule of law and the preservation of the civic space, essential to continue the country’s rapprochement towards the European Union.