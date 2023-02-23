Armenia delivers third batch of humanitarian aid to Syria

The Ministry of Emergency Situations has organized the delivery of the third batch of humanitarian aid to Syria.

Armenia today sent another 32 tons of aid to earthquake-affected regions of Syria. This comes in addition of 55 tons sent earther this month.

The cargo included food and medicine. It was sent to Syria from Yerevan Erebuni airport. The transfer from Yerevan to Aleppo was carried out by an IL-76 plane.

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan is due in Syria today.

Within the framework of the visit, Minister Mirzoyan will have meetings with the President of Syria and the Foreign Minister.