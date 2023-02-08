Armenian rescuers join search for survivors in Turkey earthquake

The Armenian rescue team has stared work in the city of Adiyaman, Member of the Turkish Parliament Garo Paylan informs.

Armenia dispatched rescue teams to Turkey and Syria following the devastating earthquake.

More than 11,000 people in southern Turkey and northern Syria have been killed in the 7.8 magnitude quake, with officials quoting 8,574 deaths in Turkey and 2,660 people confirmed dead in Syria.

Rescue workers and charities have descended on the region and are working at pace to help the many injured and provide food and shelter for the milions of homeless “before time runs out.”