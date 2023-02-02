Proposal for deployment of CSTO mission remains in force – Lavrov

The proposal to deploy a mission of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan remains relevant and can be deployed if Yerevan is interested, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with TV journalist Dmitry Kiselev.

“I think that the fact that in this difficult situation the CSTO prepared a plan for the deployment of a peacekeeping mission [on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan], was a very important achievement. This proposal is still on the table. And if our Armenian allies, friends are still interested, this mission can be deployed within just one or two days,” Lavrov said.