EU has called on Azerbaijan to ensure freedom and security of movement along Lachin corridor – Borrell

Since the beginning of December 2022, the EU has been closely following the developments along and around the Lachin Corridor and their humanitarian implications, EU High Representative/Vice-President of the Commission Josep Borrell on behalf of the European in response to a query by Member of the European Parliament Assita Kanko.



High Representative/Vice-President Borrell said he is in regular contact with the Foreign Ministers of both sides. EU Special Representative Klaar also remains in close contact with both sides.

“The EU has called on Azerbaijan to take the measures that are within its jurisdiction to ensure freedom and security of movement along the corridor, in line with its obligations deriving from the trilateral statement of 9 November 2020,” Borrell said.



“In accordance with the agreement reached in Prague on 6 October 2022, the EU Monitoring Capacity was deployed to Armenia for a maximum of two months and completed its activities on 19 December 2022. The EU has started a new phase of engagement with the decision to establish, in response to Armenia’s request, a civilian European Union mission in Armenia (EUMA) under the Common Security and Defense Policy (CSDP). The objective of the mission is to contribute to stability in the border areas of Armenia, build confidence on the ground, and ensure an environment conducive to normalization efforts between Armenia and Azerbaijan supported by the EU,” the High Commissioner said.



He noted that “sanctions are only one of the EU’s tools to promote the objectives of the Common Foreign and Security Policy and are not being considered in this case.”

“The EU’s efforts with Armenia and Azerbaijan are focused on achieving solutions through dialogue, to which the leaders of both countries have expressed their commitment,” Josep Borrell stressed.