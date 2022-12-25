SocietyTopVideo

Thousands rally in Stepanakert to demand opening of Lachin corridor

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 25, 2022, 14:09
Less than a minute

Thousands have gathered for a meeting in Revival Square in Artsakh’s capital Stepanakert.

The people of Artsakh demand that the so-called environmentalists of Azerbaijan open the road of life, which has been under complete blockade for two weeks.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 25, 2022, 14:09
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button