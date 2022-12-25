Home | All news | Society | Thousands rally in Stepanakert to demand opening of Lachin corridor SocietyTopVideo Thousands rally in Stepanakert to demand opening of Lachin corridor Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 25, 2022, 14:09 Less than a minute Thousands have gathered for a meeting in Revival Square in Artsakh’s capital Stepanakert. The people of Artsakh demand that the so-called environmentalists of Azerbaijan open the road of life, which has been under complete blockade for two weeks. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 25, 2022, 14:09 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print