Spanish Congress calls on Azerbaijan to restore free movement along Lachin corridor

During the plenary session held on December 22, the Spanish Congress unanimously adopted a statement regarding the blockade of the Lachine Corridor by Azerbaijan and the resulting humanitarian crisis.

The Congress notes that it’s been 11 days since Azerbaijan blocked the Lachin Corridor, Armenia’s only land connection with Nagorno-Karabakh. At the same time, the gas supply to the area was cut off, a situation that led to a humanitarian crisis and increased tensions in the region.

For this reason and in line with the position of the European Commission, the Congress of Deputies calls on the Azerbaijani authorities to ensure freedom and security of movement along the corridor in accordance with the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020.

It notes that restrictions on free movement cause great suffering to the population and can create a humanitarian crisis.

The Congress calls on the parties to resolve and differences through dialogue and negotiation.

It urges international organizations to prevent a new humanitarian crisis in the region.