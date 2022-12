Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved Ruben Vardanyan’s application to revoke Russian citizenship. The document was published today on the official registry of legal information.

In September, Vardanyan announced his intention to renounce Russian citizenship and move to Artsakh. He assumed the post of the State Minister of Artsakh last month.

In Russia, he founded Troika Dialog and was the first president of the Moscow School of Management Skolkovo.