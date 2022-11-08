25 players called up to Armenian national team for friendlies against Kosovo and Albania

Roman Berezovsky, acting head coach of the Armenian national team, has called up twenty-five players for the upcoming friendlies against Kosovo and Albania.

Artur Galoyan, Aventis Avetisyan and Arman Ghazaryan have drafted for the first time.

“We have decided to rest a number of experienced players and some others have not been invited due to injuries. These friendly matches are a good opportunity for us to test and see new players in action,” Berezovsy said in an interview with the website of the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA).

The Armenian national team will start training on November 13 at the FFA Technical Center/Football Academy, and on the morning of November 14, it will take a charter flight to Pristina, the capital of Kosovo.

Armenia will face Kosovo and Albania on November 16 and 19, respectively.