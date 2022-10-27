Palm tree alley in Cannes named after Charles Aznavour

On October 26th, in Cannes, the alley of palm trees leading to the stele dedicated to the Armenian Genocide and to the French resistance fighters of Armenian origin has been officially named “Promenade Charles Aznavour.”

The ceremony took place in the presence of David Lisnard, mayor of Cannes, H.E. Mrs. Hasmik Tolmajian, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to France, Nicolas Aznavour and the Union of Armenians of Cannes.

Charles Aznavour was a frequent attendant of the Cannes Film Festival, both as an actor and member of jury, he had strong ties with the city of Cannes and was its honorary citizen.

“This event also comes at a time when Armenia is once again being attacked and threatened in its survival. We must not stay indifferent. The current geopolitical situation should not mask this reality. I wish to mark our bond, our respect and our support for Armenia. We must support those who are oppressed and defend their integrity”, said David Lisnard, Mayor of Cannes.