Catholicos Karekin II meets with former Presidents of Armenia and Republic of Artsakh

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, held a meeting today with the former Presidents of the Republic of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan, Robert Kocharyan, Serzh Sargsyan and former President of the Artsakh Republic Bako Sahakyan.

The discussions focused on the situation created in Armenia. It was decided to continue the meetings.