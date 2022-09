Armenia says ceasefire reached thanks to involvement of international community

Yerevan and Baku have reached agreement on ceasefire from 8 pm today with the mediation of the international community, Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan said in interview with Public TV.

“Naturally, it would not be possible to have a ceasefire without an agreement. Let’s hope that Azerbaijan will continue to observe it,” said Grigoryan.

The Ministry of Defense said earlier that shooting had almost stopped in all directions from 8 pm after nearly two days of heavy fighting.