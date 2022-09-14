Azerbaijani forces hit military unit in the direction of Sotk – Armenia MoD

The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border remains tense, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Aram Torosyan said in a statement.

“The enemy continued intensive rocket attacks between 3 pm and 5 pm along the entire border from Sotk to Goris, during which peaceful settlements were also targeted,” he said, adding that attack drones were widely employed.



At around 4:40 pm, the military unit stationed in the direction of Sotk was hit by rockets, causing fire. At the moment it has been extinguished.



“From 5 pm the intensity of the enemy’s rocket and artillery attacks in the indicated direction has weakened. The Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia are taking all necessary measures to adequately respond to the enemy,” the Spokesperson said.