Azerbaijan renews rocket and artillery attack along the entire border, Armenian Defense Ministry says

The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border escalated from 1 pm today, the Armenian Ministry of Defense reports.

The situation is extremely tense. Starting at 1:00 pm, the enemy resumed intensive rocket and artillery attacks along the entire border from Sotk to Goris, targeting peaceful settlements, as well.



“The building and vehicle of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation carrying out a humanitarian mission in the combat zone were also hit by heavy artillery fire. This is another evidence that, despite the statements of official Baku, the Azerbaijani armed forces do not distinguish between targets,” Spokesman for the Ministry of Defense Aram Torosyan stated.



Along with the missile strikes, the Azerbaijani units have also resumed attempts to advance their positions. The Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia are taking all necessary measures to adequately respond to the enemy.