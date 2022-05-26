SpaceX launches first Armenian satellite

SpaceX launched the first Armenian satellite on May 25, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a government sitting today.

This became possible thanks to cooperation between the Armenian state-owned Geocosmos CJSC and the Spanish company Santantis, the Prime Minister said.

Armenia’s High-Tech Minister Robert Khachatryan and Ambassador to the US Lilit Makunts were present at the launching ceremony.

“It’s impossible to overestimate the importance of the event. The Republic of Armenia thus steps into an age of space activity, and we do hope that the rich traditions we have had in the field will be restored,” PM Pashinyan noted.

He said the localization of space technologies and launching production of space equipment in the Republic of Armenia are among the primary goals.

“A space management center will be created in Armenia by the end of the year,” he said, adding that the center will be tasked with managing the satellite and getting space photos.

“The space photos will be used for border surveillance, prevention and management of emergency situations, protection of the environment, including climate change monitoring, urbanization, road construction, and other spheres,” PM Pashinyan stated.