New metro station to be built in Yerevan

In addition to the construction of Ajapnyak metro station another intermediate station near the “Petak” shopping center will be constructed, says Tigran Avinyan, Chairman of the Board of the Armenia National Interests Fund (ANIF).

Purchase of 250 new electric buses is also among the large-scale projects expected to be implemented in Yerevan in the near future, Avinyan said in a Facebook post.

“These programs will significantly transform the entire transport system of Yerevan, will solve the problem of air pollution, which has become a serious problem for Yerevan,” Avinyan noted.

The issues were discussed within the framework of the Annual Meeting and Business Forum of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The EBRD Annual Meeting is a platform for networking and exploring of cooperation opportunities between representatives of the Bank’s member countries, partner organizations, business and civil society, as well as for discussions around economic issues and sustainability agenda.

The EBRD is a long-term partner for the Republic of Armenia. Over the years, the Bank has invested more than $ 1.6 billion in Armenia in more than 195 projects in the fields of infrastructure, energy, agriculture, finance and more.