Armenian President receives Jordan Senate delegation

President Vahagn Khachaturyan received today a delegation led by Khaldoun Hina, Chairman of the Jordan-European Parliament Friendship Association of the Senate of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

Welcoming the guests, the President noted that Armenia is always glad to host representatives of friendly countries, as such visits give a new quality, content to the bilateral relations, create a good opportunity to discuss various issues of cooperation.

According to the President, the rich history of Armenian-Arab relations, the traditional prescience of the Armenian community in Jordan creates a solid basis and favorable conditions for the dynamic development of relations between the two countries.

Khaldoun Hina thanked the President Khachaturyan for the warm reception and assured that the delegation headed by him would do everything possible to continuously develop and expand the cooperation between the two countries.

In the context of establishing security and stability in the region, the sides attached importance to the establishment of lasting peace through dialogue and building an atmosphere of mutual trust.

The interlocutors exchanged views on issues related to cooperation in various fields, in particular, in the fields of high technology, education, science and culture.