Mirzoyan, Lavrov discuss prospects for a peace treaty between Yerevan and Baku

Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Russia Ararat Mirzoyan and Sergey Lavrov have discussed the prospects for agreeing a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan with the assistance of Moscow.

“The Ministers exchanged views on the implementation of the agreements between the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia dated November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021, with an emphasis on further steps to unblock transport communications in the region and delimit the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. They also touched upon the prospects for agreeing on a peaceful agreement between Yerevan and Baku with Russian assistance,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the phone conversation.

The Foreign Ministers also discussed issues on the bilateral and regional agenda. “Particular attention was paid to the preparation of the official visit of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Russia on April 19-20, including the signing of a package of bilateral documents,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.