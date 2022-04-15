Fly Arna: First cabin crew completes training

Fly Arna, Armenia’s national airline, a joint venture company between the Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF) and Air Arabia Group, today announced the graduation of its first batch as cabin crew in their brand new uniform, who successfully completed their technical and customer service training, ANIF reports.

This graduation follows the wide recruitment campaign that took place last January in Armenia to support the launch of the airline operations. Twenty cabin crew members completed their extensive initial and practical course and training. Two more cabin crews are currently training.

Earlier this week Fly Arna said its first plane was painted and ready to fly.

Fly Arna is currently in the process of applying for its Airline Operation Certificate (AOC), more details on the launch date and destinations will be shared in due course.