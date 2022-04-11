March for Justice in Australia to mark 107th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

The Armenian-Australian, Assyrian-Australian and Greek-Australian communities will #MarchForJustice in Sydney and Melbourne on Sunday 24th April 2022, calling on Australia’s Prime Minister and Government to accurately characterise the 1915 massacres suffered by their ancestors as Genocide, reported the Armenian National Committee of Australia (ANC-AU).

The Sydney #MarchForJustice, which typically attracts thousands of marchers, will begin at Hyde Park, near St Mary’s Cathedral at 3pm (AEST).

The procession will be led by the Homenetmen Australia Scouts and Marching band, religious and community leaders, as well as political representatives, who will march through Sydney’s Central Business District before settling at Sydney Town Hall for a short program featuring cultural performances and speeches.

The Melbourne #MarchForJustice will follow a similar format, starting at 2pm (AEST) at Parliament Square, before concluding with a special program at the Victorian State Library.

A number of buses have been organised to transport attendees to and from this year’s March for Justices in both Sydney and Melbourne.

Once again, the 2022 #MARCHFORJUSTICE will be held under the auspices of the Joint Justice Initiative, established in February 2020 by the peak public affairs bodies of the Armenian, Assyrian and Greek communities in Australia––the Armenian National Committee of Australia, the Assyrian National Council Australia and the Australian Hellenic Council––as well as the Armenian Genocide Commemorative Committee.

ANC-AU Political Affairs Director, Michael Kolokossian said: “We are pleased to announce that this year, we will once again be marching through the streets of Sydney and Melbourne, with our sisters and brothers from the Assyrian and Greek communities.”

“United, our communities will send a direct and clear message to Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his Government, that we will speak truth to power until we receive accurate recognition of the 1915 Genocides,” Kolokossian added.

The #MARCHFORJUSTICE organising committees in Sydney and Melbourne have encouraged Armenian-Australians, Assyrian-Australians and Greek-Australians to bring their flags, posters and collective voices to ensure the bustling streets of Sydney and Melbourne are brought to attention about the century-long plight of their ancestors.