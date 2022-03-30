Masdar and Carrefour consider expanding activity in Armenia

Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matevosyan met with the Chief Executive Officer of the Emirati company Masdar Mohamed Jamil Al Ramahi in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Representatives of the company presented the current works of “Ayg-1” – 200 MW solar photovoltaic station, informed that the construction and operation of the station, with the necessary adjacent infrastructure, is planned to be completed by December 2023.

The company also announced its intention to expand cooperation in the production of solar and wind energy.

On the same day, Deputy Prime Minister Matevosyan also met with Younis al Mulla, Senior Vice President for Carrefour Relations with Governments, and Pierre Cassimatis, Vice President for International Development.

The company said that Carrefour, being part of the Emirati holding company “Majid Al Futtaim,” plans to gradually expand its operations in accordance with the four-year development plan adopted by the company in 2021.

During the meeting, the possibility of expanding the network to the regions of Armenia, as well as the possibilities of selling Armenian goods through the Carrefour global network were discussed.