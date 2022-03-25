Step Toward Home program for Diaspora youth launched

The Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia has announced a call for applications for the two-week Step Toward Home program. 400 Diaspora youth ages 13-18 will explore Armenia, improve their knowledge of the Eastern and Western Armenian languages, learn Armenian song and dance, visit various historical and cultural sites and educational institutions, and participate in interesting meetings and events.

Applications will be accepted until May 15, 2022. During the program, all expenses in Armenia, including camp, accommodation, meals, visits, etc., will be covered by the Government.

Applications are open to those young people from the Diaspora who are not citizens of the Republic of Armenia (with the exception of those with dual citizenship), and to those who did not previously participate in the Ari Tun and Step Toward Home programs.

The program begins on June 27 and will be held in four phases until August 20. To participate in a preferred phase, participants should fill out the application at an earlier date.