On March 25, Davit Robert Mirzoyan (born in 1978), Ishkhan Serzhik Ohanyan (born in 1994) and Ararat Tevosyan (born in 1990) were killed as a result of provocations by the Azerbaijani forces in the eastern border of Artsakh, in particular, the use of Bayraktar TB-2 attack drones.

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh shares the grief of the loss, expresses its support to the relatives and friends of the killed servicemen.