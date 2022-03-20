Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba back on Barcelona’s radar – Daily Star

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, 29, is back on Barcelona’s radar after the Spanish club signed a lucrative sponsorship deal, Daily Star reports.

The 29-year-old France international will be a free agent when his £250,000-a- week contract with the Old Trafford club ends in the summer.

Barcelona’s original interest had cooled because they thought they would be unable to meet the personal demands of the former Juventus man.

However, last week’s mega sponsorship deal with Spotify, worth an estimated £235million over four years, has altered the financial picture at Camp Nou dramatically. And it now means they can enter the race – and come up with a package to tempt Pogba to join the on-going Xavi revolution.