Fire at Zaporizhzhya NPP extinguished: Emergency Services

Fire at Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant has been extinguished, Ukrainian emergency services say.

“At 06:20 (04:20 GMT) the fire in the training building of Zaporizhzhya NPP in Energodar was extinguished. There are no victims,” the State Emergency Service wrote on their social media accounts.

The fire broke out at the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia amid military actions. It covered a training building outside the plant’s perimeter.

The UN’s nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said the fire had not affected the plant’s “essential” equipment and there was no increase in radiation levels.

But the IAEA said it was in “full 24/7 response mode” due to the “serious situation” at the power station.

Ukrainian emergency services said initially they were blocked from getting to the scene of the blaze, prompting President Biden to publicly call on Russia to allow firefighters into the site.