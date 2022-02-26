French companies could be deployed in Armenia’s Engineering City

Minister of High-Tech Industry Vahagn Khachaturyan met with the Rector of the French University in Armenia Bertrand Venar, the President of the University of Toulouse III Jean-Marc Brotto, as well as the Administrator of the Armenian-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry Michel Davudyan.



During the meeting, the interlocutors touched upon the Engineering City project, the existing cooperation opportunities between the Ministry of High-Tech Industry, the French University in Armenia and the University of Toulouse III in France.



Minister Khachaturyan stressed the importance of implementing the Engineering City program, which both state agencies and representatives of the private sector are interested in. The possibility of deploying French companies in the Engineering City was also discussed.

The Minister thanked the French side for the initiative to donate a supercomputer, noting its importance for both students receiving technical education and representatives of the scientific afield.



The Minister added that at present space programs in Armenia are gaining new momentum and noted that in the context of the use of this supercomputer, other collaborations will be possible.



The President of Toulouse III University also spoke about cooperation in the field of education, pointing to the agreement signed with the Academy of Sciences, which will make it possible to involve Armenian students in similar Master’s programs at Toulouse III University.