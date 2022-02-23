Armenia pursues stronger relations with Japan – PM

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida on the occasion of the National Holiday. The message reads:

“Your Excellency,

I warmly congratulate you on the occasion of the National Holiday of Japan – His Majesty the Emperor’s Birthday.

This year we mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Japan. In this connection I convey you my sincere and warm congratulations. During this not long period of interstate relations we were able to establish cooperation based on mutual respect and mutual benefit. We are pursuing establishment of stronger relations with Japan and expansion of the bilateral agenda.

I am full of hope that the pandemic situation will give us the opportunity to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations by holding different cultural events, as well as by high level bilateral visits. In this context, being convinced that such visits will give a new impetus to the comprehensive expansion of our relations, I kindly invite you to visit Armenia.

I wish you good health and new success in all of your initiatives, and peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Japan”.