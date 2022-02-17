Yerevan to host Euronest PA meetings: Azerbaijani MPs expected to attend

On February 21-22, the meetings of the Bureau and the Committees of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly (PA) will be held in Yerevan.

Members of the European Parliament, as well as the parliaments of Eastern Partnership countries Azerbaijan, Ukraine and Georgia are expected to participate in the meetings

The meetings of the Committee on Political Affairs, Human Rights and Democracy and on Energy Security, on Economic Integration, on Legal Approximation and Convergence with EU Policies and on Social Affairs, Employment, Education, Culture and Civil Society will be held at Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex on February 22.