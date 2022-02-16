PoliticsTop

Normalization with Turkey discussed at Armenia’s Foreign Ministry

February 16, 2022, 21:31
Less than a minute

Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan met with the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Special Representative for the Armenia-Turkey normalization process Ruben Rubinyan, representatives of the scientific and expert community.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey.

