Normalization with Turkey discussed at Armenia’s Foreign Ministry

Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan met with the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Special Representative for the Armenia-Turkey normalization process Ruben Rubinyan, representatives of the scientific and expert community.
During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey.
