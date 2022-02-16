Kobe Bryant’s shirt he wore before record 81-point game up for auction

The shirt worn by late basketball star Kobe Bryant before his historic 2006 game in which he scored 81 points went up for an auction Tuesday that allows bids in cryptocurrency, Forbes reports.

Bryant warmed up in the shooting shirt before helping the Los Angeles Lakers defeat the Toronto Raptors in a game during which he scored the second most points in a single game in NBA history and became only the second player to score more than 80 points in a game since 1962.

It’s believed to be the only item worn by Bryant during the game to ever be publicly sold, auction house Sotheby’s said—his uniform was framed and displayed at the Bryant family home, and the shoes Bryant wore are part of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame collection.

Bids will start at $200,000 Tuesday through February 22 online, and besides fiat currencies, Sotheby’s will also accept ether, bitcoin and USD coins for the transaction, the auction house said.

The shirt will come with a corresponding NFT designed by Karvin Cheung—a designer behind the Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Basketball, a line of high-end sports cards—influenced by Cheung’s Chinese heritage and incorporating the significance of the number 8 in Chinese culture.