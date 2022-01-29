Artsakh President participates in the Military Council sitting

On January 29, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Ministry of Defense to take part in the sitting of the Military Council dedicated to the activities of 2022.

The President first congratulated the highest command of the Army on the Defender of the Fatherland Day, noting that the Defense Army continues to play a key role in the security of the Homeland.

“We are living in a very difficult time, when global challenges force us to have a more reliable defense security system. We realize that in parallel with the activities of the Russian peacekeeping force, we must also improve our defense resources in order to ensure local stability in the region. I am confident that the reforms that have begun in the army will be successfully completed,” he said.

During the meeting, Arayik Harutyunyan handed over the shoulder straps of the lieutenant-general to Kamo Vardanyan, the Minister of Defense and Commander of the Army.