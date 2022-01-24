Armenia’s position is that issues should be solved in a diplomatic way: PM Pashinyan on Ukraine tensions

The situation around Ukraine is tense, and the tension seems to be growing day by day, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at an online press conference today.

“Our position is that issues should be solved in a diplomatic way. Of course, we are worried about that explosive situation, and that’s why we share concerns with international partners, including CSTO partners. Naturally, we are interested in the situation in Ukraine not getting out of control,” he said.

“It is clear that we do not have much leverage in this regard, but in any situation we are guided by the strategic interests of Armenia,” Pashinyan said, expressing hope that the tension will not grow into a military conflict.

Analyzing the recent developments, the PM Pashinyan noted: “We can actually state that geopolitical tectonic processes that started in 2013-2014 and continue to this day. These geopolitical tectonics have also affected the situation in our region, particularly in and around Nagorno Karabakh,” he said.